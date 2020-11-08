Recap: Tuesday's City-County Coronavirus Press Briefing

The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are holding their daily news briefing on coronavirus updates.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Members of the local Coronavirus Task Force delivered another news briefing at City Hall on Tuesday. They have gone from daily briefings to twice a week updates on Tuesday and Friday. Rewatch it here.

City Manager Peter Zanoni explained the state data collection process which artificially increased Nueces County's numbers recently. He said they're working with state experts to try to figure out a better way to report the numbers accurately.

Today's update included graphs that showed the current ICU and hospitalization trends decreasing. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she believes with everyone cooperating under the safety guidelines, the community is 'bending the curve'.

"Our ability to handle this crisis exceeded our available resources and that's not anything to be ashamed about nobody could possibly have enough resources to see what was coming in the month of late June and July," Canales said.

She added that they're continuing to use data to request more help from the state, and move forward with decisions for our community, including the recent Port Aransas beach vehicle concerns.

Highlights: