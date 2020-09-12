It's the most wonderful time of the year, for thieves and scammers

They tend to prey on people during their most vulnerable times.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most of us love the convenience of buying something online and having it shipped right to our doorstep — especially during the holidays.

But you know who loves it most?

Scammers.

They tend to prey on people during their most vulnerable times.

According to Katie Galan, Regional Director with the Better Business Bureau, that is especially true this month. “This is a time for scams to go up normally, and we're seeing an even bigger increase now because of the combination of COVID, with people staying home, and the holidays.”

With more packages being shipped this month, thieves may gamble that you are expecting one and send an email or a text asking you to “update” your delivery preferences. Although you may be tempted to respond because it looks like it comes from UPS, FedEx or the Postal Service, doing so could put you in a bad spot.

“If you click on that link, a lot of times they are installing malware onto your device,” says Galan. “What this means is that it's a software where they can go onto your device, weather it is your phone or your laptop or anything like that, and they can steal your passwords, your log-ins, any kind of financial or personal information that you have saved.” Another issue involves package theft.

Criminals have been known to follow delivery and postal trucks. When the truck leaves, the porch pirates move in.

Galan suggests a simple solution: “If you know that you are not going to be home or you are going to be gone for an extended period of time, maybe change that delivery address to a neighbor or a relative or someone you know who will be home, and who can take that package for you so it’s not just sitting on the front steps.” Another tip for ensuring safe delivery is to request a signature, so that a package won't be dropped on your doorstep unless someone is around to sign for it.

To stay up-to-date on other holiday scams or to report something you have experienced, visit https://www.bbb.org