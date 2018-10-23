Corpus Christi (KIII News) — New progress was reported Tuesday on issues plaguing the City of Corpus Christi's water billing system.

According to IT expert Peter Collins, a combination of a software glitch and equipment issues is to blame for the problems. A glitch caused 4,000 occurrences of bills not being printed even after people called complaining they did not receive one. 5,000 data transmitters on water meters must now be replaced.

Collins said a new upgrade should help fix the issue.

"I believe that with the change for the software upgrade, with the study and examination that I'm doing as far as the data flow between all the systems I think we will see some improvement next week that we could be proud of,"

According to the City Council, the problems should be eliminated within the next two months.

