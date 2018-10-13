Aransas Pass (KIII News) — The city of Aransas Pass has been placed under a water boil advisory after two water storage tanks lost power earlier this week, sending their water pressure below the state mandated level.

Aransas Pass lost its elevated water tower during Hurricane Harvey. Since then the city has been relying on two ground storage tanks powered by pumps to supply and maintain water for the city. Back on October 8th, most of the city lost power, causing the water pumps to shutdown.

Because of that the storage tanks lost water pressure. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a water boil notice as a precaution until samples can be taken and tested to ensure there are no issues.

That means water used for consumptions must be placed under a rolling boil for at least two minutes before it can be used.

City crews were out Friday night collecting samples to send to the TCEQ. Once results are back the city will notify residents and the water boil notice can be lifted.

