PREMONT, Texas (Kiii News) — A citywide water boil advisory for the small town of Premont, Texas, was a lifted Monday morning, according to City officials.

The water boil was issued last Thursday when officials said the pressure in their water system became low. The boil was required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

