HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — A water boil advisory has been lifted in the City of Hebbronville, Texas, after work crews responded to a line break in a water main.
In accordance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the advisory was issued because of low water pressure, which led to the line break. The advisory did not affect the entire city.
The Jim Hogg County Water Department said shifting of the soil and temperature variances can cause incidents like this to happen.
