REFUGIO, Texas — A water boil advisory for the Town of Refugio, Texas, was lifted just before noon Tuesday, according to the Refugio County Office of Emergency Management.

The water boil was put in place Saturday after a water line break. Residents were notified that all water should be boiled prior to consumption until further notice.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Refugio County Office of Emergency Management said all tests have returned and the water is now safe to use. However, residents are advised to flush their water lines and empty automatic ice makers before using it.

