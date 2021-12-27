City lifts water boil notice for island residents

After two days island residents no longer have to boil their water and the notice impacted not just residents, but businesses as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After days of islanders having to boil their water before using it, they finally don’t have that problem.

It was Saturday December 25 when the city issued a boil water notice for North Padre Island due to low pressure caused by a major water main break at Packery Channel Park Road by the Texas Sealife Center.



Councilman Greg Smith says crews acted fast to fix the problem.

“The main pipe coming onto the island around 7 o'clock Saturday night got a bad leak on there, so we lost our water services,” said Smith.

“The crews worked in the holidays overnight to bring it on.”

The water boil notice impacting businesses, like IGA on the island.

“We have grocery, we have a little bit of produce, but anything we have to use water with of course we cannot do it because you have to boil the water, so we can’t do any meal prep or meat market can’t do much,” said IGA Manager Tammy Smith.

IGA is the only grocery store on the island and manager tammy smith says they had to limit how much water customers could buy.

“Yesterday morning we opened the doors at 8 o’clock we were probably out of water by 11 o’clock, we had a palette and a half of water and it was gone very quickly,” said Smith. “And we did limit it to two 24 packs for each customer.”

With the construction on the JFK Causeway IGA was glad residents only had to drive down the road.

“With the JFK the way it is right now under construction we’ve noticed our customer count go up,” said Smith.

Councilman Smith says they’re hoping to prevent this from happening again