Jim Hogg County asking residents to conserve water

Due to the hot weather the Jim Hogg County Water Control and Improvement District Number 2 is asking residents to limit their water usage.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — Because of the hot weather the Jim Hogg County Water Control and Improvement District Number 2 is asking residents to limit their water usage.

Officials at the district say the conservation request is due to high demand in these hotter than average temperatures.



They're asking residents to limit their water usage during peak hours which lasts from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Maintenance Supervisor Billy Moss says they're asking residents to do this for a few days. Moss says everything should be okay by Thursday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.