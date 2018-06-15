If residents are behind on their water bill, they could lose water service next week.

The City of Corpus Christi changed their water department software in December, and on Friday the new change is in normal operations

Water officials said we've reached the end of an amnesty period that took the changeover into account.

Water was the last department to switch over the software being used in all departments to increase efficiency.

Council member Debbie Opel-Lindsey says citizens need to be aware. "It is the city going back to normal operations procedures. We have commitments to you to provide you with water, and you as a customer commit to paying us for that water."

And a disconnect can be expensive. You would have to pay an administration fee and the entire bill before being reconnected.

The city said there are 17,000 delinquent accounts that they have to take care of, but there is good news. You won't have to pay it all up front to keep your water turned on.

"At the last report, we had over 17,000 that were in the delinquent status. So that's why we are seeing the increased foot traffic at this time." Margaret Morin, the utility business office manager, says there have been wait times of as much as an hour and a half while they take payments from residents.

You need to pay 50 percent of your bill and pay any remaining off in three months.

"When you have a software conversion we're going to experience some glitches in the system. So we wanted to work all of that out. So we're at the point right now where we feel comfortable to resume the milestone of where the delinquent notices were sent out, and the cutoffs are going to begin."

You have until the date on your disconnect notice to pay your bill or make payment arrangements before losing water service.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII