Water distribution in San Patricio County, here's what you need to know

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County Emergency Management Office was able to secure a load of bottled water for Odem.
San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera and Odem ISD Superintendent Yolanda Carr picked up several dozen cases of water on Saturday from the coast guard station at the Corpus Christi Airport.
Water will be handed out on Saturday at the Odem High School from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The water is for Odem and Edroy communities.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
