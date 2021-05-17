Water Exchange Bridge hits new milestone on Padre Island

The bridge will connect the canal system on both sides of the highway and allow boats to travel underneath, giving quicker access to the Gulf of Mexico.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a bit of a milestone on Monday in the construction of the long awaited water exchange bridge on Padre Island.

The first of the three arches that will help form the bridge structure was set in place on the east side of Park Road 22.

Eventually, the bridge will connect the canal system on both sides of the highway and allow boats to travel underneath and give folks on the older canal system quicker access to the Gulf of Mexico.

City Councilman Greg Smith with District 4 was on site Monday to witness the progress of the $15 million dollar project.

"This project has been a long time coming," Smith said. "The city first started talking about it in 2004. Here we are in 2021, but it's actually getting done, and I'm hearing a lot of excitement within the community because we are finally gonna have that bridge that has been talked about for so long."

The project is said to be on schedule.

Meantime, traffic will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction where the construction is taking place.

