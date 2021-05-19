Island Report: Water Exchange Bridge enters next phase of construction

The heavy rains on Wednesday stopped work on the bridge, but no matter this week, the bridge has started to take shape.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders driving down Park Road 22 on Padre Island this week were able to see that the new water exchange bridge between Commodores and Whitecap has entered a new phase of construction.

The heavy rains on Wednesday stopped work on the bridge, but no matter this was the week, the bridge has started to take shape.

Up until now, all the work was being done below the surface, but that changed in just a few hours Monday when the first of ten 56,000 pound concrete arches was dropped into place, forming the first of what will be three spans in each traffic lane.

"There are three spans; the one you see is the one for the boats to go under," City Councilman Greg Smith said.

On each side of the arch's, two more will cover 40 foot wide sidewalks for pedestrians and golf carts.

When this bridge for the northbound lane is finished later this year, work will begin on the southbound lane with the entire project done by the end of 2022.

The 46-foot wide canal will have 14 feet of clearance above the water for boats which will accommodate about 80-percent of the boats on the island.

The project started back in 2004, but this week is when it started to look like a bridge.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.