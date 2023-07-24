Water, fire experts say the Coastal Bend is better equipped to handle fire threats than other Texas regions

Corpus Christi Water Resource Manager Steve Ramos said that while we are in Stage 1 water restrictions, recent rain has put us in a better spot than Central Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heat has caused drought conditions across the state, especially in Central Texas, but the Coastal Bend is better prepared for the dry conditions, simply because we're used to them.

As of this weekend, water restrictions ranging from stage one to stage three are in effect for dozens of Central Texas towns, including those on this map.

They include Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Dripping Springs and San Marcos.

Nueces County farmer Scott Frazier said fires are a constant threat to farmers and their livelihood.

"When these crops and things get dry grass fires are certainly an issue. Pasture fires can be an issue. There've been a few of those around the county the past several months," he said.

Frazier said that because of the nature of farm work, those impacted can't wait for assistance.

"Sometimes you can take some equipment and create a fire lane, basically to stop it and isolate it," he said.

While farmers experience many setbacks due to the dry temperatures, Corpus Christi Fire Department Fire Marshal Randy Paige said firefighters have also seen their fair share of troubles dealing with hot and humid conditions.

"We're in the time of year where we start seeing more outside fires. And it's usually caused by human action, whether it be catalytic converters on vehicles or we're out mowing the yard and a blade hits a rock and creates a spark," he said.

City of Corpus Christi Water Resource Manager Steve Ramos said we are currently under Stage 1 water restrictions and have been for some time, but the Coastal Bend is in better shape than Central Texas.

"Remember we had high rainfall in April and May of this year. Not enough to get us out of our Stage 1 drought restrictions, but it almost got us to 50 percent," he said.

Ramos said that the rainfall should be substantial enough to get us through the summer. It also puts us in a comfortable position for our typically hot and dry summer weather.

"We do live in kind of live in the boundaries of the wild horse desert. It's part of our history. It's part of why water resources is so important to this region," he said.

Paige encourages residents to be extra cautious with their vehicles to prevent igniting a grass fire.

"Don't park in high grass with a vehicle because you're going to run the chances of that catalytic converter catching the grass on fire and not only are you going to have a grass fire or brush fire, you're going to lose your car," he said.

