Water in Mathis reaches contaminated level, TCEQ says

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the drinking water has exceeded the maximum containment level for daily usage.

MATHIS, Texas — Mathis was recently notified that the City's drinking water supplied to customers is unsafe for daily use.

According to Facebook post from The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality the drinking water is a 'health concern'. The water had exceeded the Maximum Containment Level and may possess excess amounts of 'volatile organic compounds' known as Trihalomethanes.

While use of an alternative water supply is not necessary, those who have health concerns are encouraged to talk to their health provider to see how it could impact them personally.

According to the post, the City of Mathis is using a 'different chemical treatment' to halt the spread of the organic compounds.

