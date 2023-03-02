Water line break prompts closure at Lansdown Drive, Staples Street

City crews are working on repairing the break.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water break at the intersection of Lansdown Drive and Staples Street near King High School prompted a road closure this afternoon.

The city has had their hands full with watermain breaks since the beginning of this year.

The first water main break of the year happened on Jan. 8. on the intersection of Staples Street and McArdle Road.

The main break closed the lanes down McArdle Street for over a week.

On Jan. 25. a water line broke along South Padre Island Drive impacting traffic along the feeder road between Staples Street and Niles Drive.

Repairs to the waterline began almost immediately as traffic from Nile Drive to Airline Road was reduced to one lane.

On Jan. 29. North Tancahua Road was closed due to a sinkhole caused by a waterline break.

Crews worked on the hole located on North Tancahua St. between Lipan and Comanche.