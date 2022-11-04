Water-line repair will close part of Airline Road for two weeks starting Monday

A small stretch between Williams Drive and Hidden Oaks Street will be closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One section of Airline Road will be closed for water-line repairs starting Monday, the city of Corpus Christi stated in a news release.

One southbound lane between Vincent Drive and Hidden Oaks Street -- between Williams Drive and Holly Road -- is expected to be closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.

However, the center turn lane will be open to help accommodate travel on the very busy street, so two-way traffic will not be interrupted during this time, nor will the use of intersections.

City officials advise trying to avoid the area, if possible, for a smoother drive.

