CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city officials are looking into a water main break on the 3800 block of Harris Drive just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials are currently investigating. 3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Deputies: 14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members
- Corpus Christi man still missing after two weeks
- Funeral services set for DPS trooper killed in the line of duty
- Odessa Chick-fil-A locations come together to help First Responders
- Alice resident recovering from Odessa shooting, listed in serious condition