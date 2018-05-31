The City of Corpus Christi put out another warning Thursday urging residents to check for any water leaks around their homes.

"It's gonna be an increase in water pressure, which will help water quality get even better, so we're very excited about it. It's a good project," said Gabriel Ramirez, Assistant Water Director for the City of Corpus Christi.

Ramirez added that residents need to check for leaks in their households before the water pressure increases. Water pressure around the city is set to increase when the new water towers come online, which is planned for next week.

