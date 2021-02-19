Water pressure returning to Beeville residents, city says

Some parts of town will get water before others depending on location and proximity to water storage tanks.

BEEVILLE, Texas — City officials in Beeville said running water should be returning to residents today, but periods of no water may continue.

Beeville is under a water boil notice. All water must be boiled before comsumption.

Officials said demand for water continues to exceed their capacity for water production, but power has been restored at the Morrill Water Treatment Plant and Raw Water Intake Structure at Lake Corpus Christi.

With the power back on, Beeville officials expect to be able to produce 4.4 million gallons per day, but they do not know if the 4.4 million gallons per day will be able to keep up with the high water demand they are currently experiencing.

As of early this morning, officials said all storage tanks have been filled at max capacity and water is being distributed. Some parts of town will get water before others depending on location and proximity to water storage tanks.

In order to maintain water pressure and keep up with water demand please conserve water once you receive it, officials said. The more the demand for water can be lowered, the faster the City will be able to refill the City’s water storage tanks to distribute water to customers and increase the water pressures.

There will continue to be periods of times when no water will be available, officials added.

The City said they will provide another water system update late tomorrow morning.

