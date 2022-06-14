292 tickets given out for water restriction violations in Corpus Christi this week, so far

The City of Corpus Christi began issuing citations on Monday for people violating the drought contingency plan restrictions on water usage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have received citations this week for violating water restrictions, according to city leaders.

292 citations have been issued between Monday, July 25 until noon on Friday, officials with the water, the water utilities office told 3NEWS.

311, the city's new customer service number, is getting about 90 calls a day related to water restrictions. People calling either want to know general information about the restrictions or are calling to report a violation, city officials said.

"We urge everyone in the community to conserve water whenever possible," Erin Hawkins, Community Outreach Specialist with Water Utilities said. "That means only watering one day a week on your trash day, with no watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m."

Stage 1 water restriction rules

Watering with irrigation or sprinklers is allowed one day per week on your trash pick-up day but you can only water on that day before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

There should be no watering on weekends unless it falls under the guidelines of utilizing a handheld water hose. No irrigation should take place on weekends.

If you would like to report any water violations, you can do so by calling 311 or the City's number at 361-826-2489.

What’s allowed during these restrictions

Washing your car: You can wash your car in your driveway, but the city is asking that you use a shut-off nozzle that can be adjusted or a bucket. The city also asks that you not let water run into the street and storm drains.

Kiddie pools and waterslides: There are no restrictions on water activities within your home.

Pools: The city is encouraging residents to cover their pools when not using them to reduce water loss from evaporation.

Water well: If you are irrigating with well water or an aerobic septic system there are no restrictions.

