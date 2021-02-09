Temporary water shut off for streets in Corpus Christi due to line break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi put out a notice for residents and businesses near Staples as two streets will be experiencing a temporary water shut off due to a water line break.
City leaders said the areas impacted are Sorrell Street and Harrison Street between Staples Street and Swantner Drive.
According to the City, AT&T Crews working on Staples Street came into contact with the water line and currently are in the process of making the repair.
It's anticipated that the repair will take between three to four hours to complete, City leaders said.