Temporary water shut off for streets in Corpus Christi due to line break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi put out a notice for residents and businesses near Staples as two streets will be experiencing a temporary water shut off due to a water line break.

City leaders said the areas impacted are Sorrell Street and Harrison Street between Staples Street and Swantner Drive.

According to the City, AT&T Crews working on Staples Street came into contact with the water line and currently are in the process of making the repair.