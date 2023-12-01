Water storage tanks coming to Navigation Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a $280,000 contract for the design and construction of of two $10M gallon ground storage tanks and a portable water pumping station on Navigation Boulevard.
A reason being that during the freeze over Christmas weekend, water utilities had several people working to maintain water pressure.
Chief Operations Officer for the City of Corpus Christi Michael Murphy said that the extra storage tanks help prepare for severe weather events.
"It stressed our system with so many houses dripping their faucets and we had over about a three or four day period used about 120 million gallons we would have not used," he said.
Murphy also emphasized that in the event of another freeze, the better way to protect your home is insulation, and that dripping water is a last resort.