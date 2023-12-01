Water storage tanks coming to Navigation Boulevard

Chief Operations Officer for the City of Corpus Christi Michael Murphy said that the extra storage tanks help prepare for severe weather events.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a $280,000 contract for the design and construction of of two $10M gallon ground storage tanks and a portable water pumping station on Navigation Boulevard.

A reason being that during the freeze over Christmas weekend, water utilities had several people working to maintain water pressure.

"It stressed our system with so many houses dripping their faucets and we had over about a three or four day period used about 120 million gallons we would have not used," he said.