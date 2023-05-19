Water Street Village demolished to make way for new parking lot

The space will be turned into a parking lot for the St. Nicholas Greek Church.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the end of one era and the beginning of another in Downtown Corpus Christi. The shops at Water Street Village have been torn down.

The complex started out in the 1950's as office space for a law firm. Then, from the 70's on, became the go to shopping experience for many local patrons.

In March, we talked to the owner of one of the shops, Funky Monkey Hair Salon owner Denise McVey, who said she was told the space would be turned into a parking lot for the St. Nicholas Greek Church.

"The demolition people. I met them the other day and he's like 'yeah, we're coming in and demolishing it, and then will be creating a parking lot for the Greek church,'" she said.

The owner of Niko's Steakhouse, Niko Sissamis, who bought the property, had no comment on what was going to happen to the complex.

McVey said Sissamis gave her until April 15. to close shop, something she said is hard because of her commitment to the area.

"I've been here for 11 years and it makes me very sad because it's definitely, you know, people come here because it's so different than the norm of Corpus Christi," she said.

There is currently no word on when the work will be complete.

3NEWS Multiskilled Journalist Michael Gibson contributed to this report.

