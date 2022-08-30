Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak

Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street.

Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.

The call for the leak came in just after 8:30 a.m. It is unclear when the leak will be repaired.

