x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Water's Edge Park sees large turnout for Egg Hunt by the Bay event

In addition to the egg hunt, children were also able to play various games and even got a surprise visit from the Easter bunny.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The hunt was on at Water's Edge Park Saturday as many children searched for nearly 13,000 eggs as part of the second Annual Egg Hunt by the Bay event

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd said that the event helps foster a strong sense of community. 

"You know anything we can do to give back to the community and take care of our kids, and get them put here and have fun, especially at out parks, is something we always strive to do," he said. 

In addition to the egg hunt, children were also able to play various games -- and even got a surprise visit from the Easter bunny.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Water's Edge Park sees large turnout for Egg Hunt by the Bay event

Before You Leave, Check This Out