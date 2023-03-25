Water's Edge Park sees large turnout for Egg Hunt by the Bay event

In addition to the egg hunt, children were also able to play various games and even got a surprise visit from the Easter bunny.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The hunt was on at Water's Edge Park Saturday as many children searched for nearly 13,000 eggs as part of the second Annual Egg Hunt by the Bay event.

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd said that the event helps foster a strong sense of community.

"You know anything we can do to give back to the community and take care of our kids, and get them put here and have fun, especially at out parks, is something we always strive to do," he said.

In addition to the egg hunt, children were also able to play various games -- and even got a surprise visit from the Easter bunny.

