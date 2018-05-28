Higher gas prices and the beautiful weather had many Texans from near and far looking for the perfect escape Monday that wouldn't take too much out of their budget.

Many people chose Port Aransas and Mustang Island as that perfect getaway for the three day weekend.

It was a beautiful day on Mustang Island with the holiday weekend marking the unofficial start to summer.

With a picture perfect weather, waves of visitors descended to the local coast in search of some fun in the sun.

Dennis Green and his family are from Central Texas for a get-a-way you can't beat.

"Phenomenal, best weather and the crowds have not been bad," Green said.

Green is among the thousands of people who have been to Corpus Christi for the three day holiday.

"Just an awesomely beautiful day," visitor Lizzie Kizer Austin said.

On Memorial Day holiday people have not forgotten the reason why they can enjoy all the freedom the country has.

"For us, it's important because we want to teach our children how important it is because of what scooter has been through and some of the others," visitor Selley Kizer said.

"The ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice and the ones who are still making the ultimate sacrifice," visitor Jerry Spears said.

