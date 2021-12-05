Island Report: Destruction of Waves Resort is underway

There are piles of pilings, broken swimming pools, a lazy river that has run dry and boats that look more like crushed tin cans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After an announcement two months ago that the Waves Resort on Padre Island would be torn down, the work is just now underway.

It's only been a week since crews began tearing it down. It turns out it takes a lot less time to tear down a waterpark than it does to put one up.

There are piles of pilings, broken swimming pools, a lazy river that has run dry and boats that look more like crushed tin cans.

The wiring from the building is spooled up in the parking lot. In only a week, the park as we have known it is no more.

There's no more love on the Island's only tennis courts.

Even though we knew it was coming, it is still sad to see.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.