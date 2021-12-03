Waves Resort on Padre Island set to be torn down

According to Dale Rankin of the Island Moon Newspaper, demolition of the resort waterpark and building will begin in April.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Dale Rankin of the Island Moon Newspaper, the Waves Resort Waterpark on Padre Island is set to be torn down in April.

Back in May 2020 Waves Resort announced that they would skip the 2020 summer season altogether because of concerns with the pandemic and re open in 2021.

According to Rankin a statement from Diamond Beach Holdings was released on Wednesday stating the following.

"Diamond Beach Holdings LLC is excited by the opportunity to repurpose the existing waterpark property and hotel on Padre Island. After immense consideration, we have concluded that the current structure and waterpark must come."

