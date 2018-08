CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Coastal Bend Creatives are working to bring South Texas together during Wavvy Weekend 2018.

This 4 day festival will showcase local art, fashion and cinematography.

The event kicks off Thursday August 23rd at the Water Street Village Courtyard.

Most events are free, however some do require a ticket. A college ID will get you a discount.

For a full schedule of events and how to get tickets, visit their Facebook page, here or check out their website, here.

