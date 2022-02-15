'We have no Fritos!' | Supply chain issues continue to disrupt grocery store shelves

Texans have taken complaints to Facebook groups about missing out on everything from dog food, crackers and chips, specifically Fritos.

TEMPLE, Texas — Pandemic supply chain struggles haven't let up and it's impacting some Central Texan's favorite products at the grocery store.

People have taken to Facebook groups complaining about missing out on everything from dog food, crackers and chips, specifically Fritos.

"We have no Fritos," Amanda Sheppard told 6 News.

She has been on the hunt for Fritos for a month to help fix her cravings of Frito pie.

Taking to a Facebook group, Temple, TX; City Watch, Sheppard knows other Central Texans are feeling her pain when it comes to the scarce shelves.

Another member of the Facebook group posted a bag of opened Fritos stating they were tradable for cash and a PS5.

There are many other products in grocery stores facing the same fate: not making it to the shelves. As a result, many stores are asking customers to limit how much they can buy.

The ice storm is over, but shelves are still appearing empty! Are you seeing the same thing? What items are you... Posted by KCEN TV on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

"I don't know how much that limiting the amount one person can purchase is actually helping because there's only so much to go around," said Nicole Katsikides, a research scientist at Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

She says a laundry list of things could be causing items to disappear from the shelves, even for the corn chip.

"Maybe there was a weather event that was a problem with the growing season for particular products for wheat or potatoes or different things that we enjoy in products like chips, potato chips and sodas and things," she added.

There are a numerous amount of reasons for the supply chain issues we continue to see including: labor shortages, hold ups at ports and shipping yards and even slow freight transportation trips.

Katsikides says when one part of the supply chain fails it causes a ripple effect that most the time trickles down to the consumer.

She says a holdup is sometimes when products are in freight transportation, including on I-35 where a Federal Highway Administration report shows the path through Waco is the slowest in the state.

"The supply chain is extremely intricate and there's lots of pieces tied together," she explained.

That's why people like Sheppard ask you to be patient and just share the chips.

"Don't hoard or anything like that because everybody needs to enjoy a Frito pie from time to time, you know," she explained.