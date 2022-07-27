'We need some answers and we need them now': Corpus Christi Mayor demands information regarding Harbor Bridge Project

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo met with Nueces County's Congressional Delegation this Wednesday afternoon to discuss the stoppage of the project.

Example video title will go here for this video

The future of construction on the Harbor Bridge Project is top of mind not only for state leaders but for City leaders as well.

Earlier this month, 3NEWS reported how TxDOT halted construction on the project. The halt only impacts construction regarding the new cable-stayed bridge portion of the project. TxDOT officials raised concerns regarding "certain elements" of the bridge structure.

Nearly a week after halting construction, TxDOT said in a press release that they had concerns with the overall design of the new Harbor Bridge.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo met with the Nueces County's Congressional Delegation this Wednesday afternoon to discuss the stoppage of the work on part of the bridge.

"Today I met with our delegation and I informed them of the great concerns that I have on behalf of the entire region. What they let me know is that TxDOT will be meeting with FlatIron right away to get some detail and to discuss exactly what's going on," Guajardo said. "We need some answers and we need them now. So they all understand that. They all feel the same way, our delegation, and they'll be providing me with that information here very shortly."

Work on the bridge came to a halt nearly two weeks ago. After TxDOT brought up concerns to the developer Flatiron Degrados over the safety of the projects cable stay portion.

Tuesday, 3NEWS received a statement from TxDOT that reads:

Per our recent statement, conversations between the Texas Department of Transportation and the developer, Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, continue regarding the safety concerns associated with the cable-stayed bridge design, which is currently under review by an independent third party. We will continue to keep everyone informed on significant updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.