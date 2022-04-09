South Texas school districts encourage students, staff to wear maroon for Uvalde on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Uvalde CISD will hold their first day back to school after the Robb Elementary shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uvalde CISD students and staff will return to the classroom for the new school year on Tuesday, more than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. It happened during the last week of the 2021-2022 school year.

To show support for what is likely to be an emotional day, school districts across South Texas are asking their students and staff to wear maroon on Tuesday.

Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.

Flour Bluff ISD is asking the entire community to wear maroon for Uvalde.

West Oso ISD is also asking students to wear anything maroon Tuesday.

Brahma Nation in Kingsville will wear maroon to "show our love and support for Uvalde as they head back to school!"

Several more districts are participating. You can check your district's social media pages for any information on wearing maroon on Tuesday.

The Uvalde CISD school board delayed the start of the school year to Sept. 6, giving families and the district more time to prepare following the tragedy.

Students who went to Robb Elementary will not be returning to that building but will be going to different schools in the area. The elementary is set to be demolished.

