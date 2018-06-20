With rain affecting the Coastal Bend the City's Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday new changes to programs they offer throughout the week.

The following are updates to the City's recreation programs:

Park Master Plan Public Meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Lindale Senior Center will be rescheduled.

Bay Jammin' Concert scheduled for Thursday at the Cole Park Amphitheater has been canceled

All Sports Camps for the week have been canceled

Joe Garza and Oak Park Recreation Centers are closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center is closed

Lindale, Zavala and Broadmoor Senior Centers are closed

Meals to homebound residents will be limited due to residential street flooding

Outdoor pools are closed

Natatorium is open

Latchkey Camps is open

The Emergency Operation Centers remain activated as the City continues to monitor and respond as needed.

