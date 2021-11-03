Weather conditions can lead to more brush fires, CCFD urging residents to be cautious

According to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, the dry vegetation from last month’s winter storm mixed with lack of rain can lead to brush fires in our area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), would send additional resources across Texas to areas experiencing significantly warm, dry, and windy conditions that a pose a serious risk of wildfires.

"As Texans in the Panhandle, Western Plains, South Texas Plains, and Trans Pecos area face a significant threat of wildfires, I urge Texans in these communities to heed the guidance of their local leaders and avoid any outdoor burning that could spark wildfires," said Governor Abbott.

"The State of Texas is working alongside local officials and emergency management leaders on the ground to keep our communities safe and mitigate the threat that wildfires pose.”

According to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, the dry vegetation from last month’s winter storm mixed with lack of rain can lead to brush fires in our area.

"It’s really prime for brush fires to occur because of the environmental conditions" said Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha.



"A lot of fuel. A lot of dead grass and palm trees and items that are capable of catching fire rather easily."



Chief Rocha says, the high winds paired with the humidity can be a major factor in these brush fires getting out of hand.

Rocha added that fire departments across Nueces county have been busy responding to large grass fires including the most recent, which took place near the area of cc speedway over the weekend.

According to Rocha says there are a few things you can do to prevent it.



"We ask that residents use caution when barbequing when doing work outside.. Hot work.. Its just prime for starting fires that sometimes can be difficult to extinguish," said Rocha.

"We want people to enjoy spring break but to do it in safe manner."

