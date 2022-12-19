Weather conditions won't impede mud bridge repairs this week, city says

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the project's contractor was at the site Monday, and is expected to work through Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the Yorktown mud bridge that connects Corpus Christi's South Side to Flour Bluff is still on track despite cold and wet weather conditions.

Many worried that dreary weather would put a halt to the repairs, but Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the project's contractor was at the site Monday, and is expected to continue through Thursday -- and possibly Friday -- if weather permits.

Zanoni said the project is dependent on how the weather unfolds and that, in order to keep safety a priority, the city will adjust its timeline accordingly, if necessary.

Flour Bluff resident Michelle Campbell spoke with 3NEWS and said that the closure has caused many delays for her since it happened.

"My concern is that they are calling for a month for repairs and that there might be a delay due to lack of materials," she said. "I sincerely hope that they make every effort to push through and get this done correctly, and safely, with a good company."

Campbell said with the current work zone, commuters have had to add time to their routes each day.

