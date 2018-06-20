With the continuous rainfall in the Coastal Bend, there are some delays to be aware of on Wednesday morning, June 20, 2018.

Corpus Christi ISD - Busses running on normal Schedule; delays possible for bus routes serving Mary Grett Elementary.

Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School - SUMMER CLASSES CANCELED

West Oso ISD - SUMMER CLASSES CANCELED; STAFF REPORTS AT 10AM

Aransas Pass ISD - SUMMER CLASSES CANCELED; including, Summer Boost, AC Blunt and APHS summer school, Mini Cheer Camp, and the Chamber of Commerce summer youth program will be canceled for today Wednesday, June 20th. Classes will resume tomorrow if weather permits.

ALICE ISD - SUMMER CLASSES CANCELED; On Wednesday, the district will make an evaluation about Thursday.

Refugio ISD - Due to dangerous weather conditions, all Refugio ISD summer school classes and camps are canceled.

Garcia Arts and Education Center at 2021 Agnes is closed for June 20, 2018. The school was hosting a kids camp.

Wesley Community Center - CLOSED

NAS Kingsville has delayed opening for business until 10:00 a.m.



