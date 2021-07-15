Man in his 60s arrested for DWI, causing rollover accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident near the intersection of Gollihar and Weber is believed to be caused by a drunk driver.
Corpus Christi police were on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday after a man in his 60s lost control of his vehicle and hit an SUV.
Thankfully, no one was injured. The man has been arrested and is facing charges of DWI.
