x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man in his 60s arrested for DWI, causing rollover accident

Police say the man lost control of his vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident near the intersection of Gollihar and Weber is believed to be caused by a drunk driver.

Corpus Christi police were on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday after a man in his 60s lost control of his vehicle and hit an SUV. 

Thankfully, no one was injured. The man has been arrested and is facing charges of DWI. 

Credit: 3News

RELATED: Massive sinkhole at Betty Jean Dr. near Williams intersection in Corpus Christi

RELATED: A look at the 58 active projects in Corpus Christi

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 