Man in his 60s arrested for DWI, causing rollover accident

Police say the man lost control of his vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident near the intersection of Gollihar and Weber is believed to be caused by a drunk driver.

Corpus Christi police were on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday after a man in his 60s lost control of his vehicle and hit an SUV.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The man has been arrested and is facing charges of DWI.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.