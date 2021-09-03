Weber Road getting new asphalt from SPID to McArdle

Construction will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will require daily lane closures along Weber Road starting Sept. 7.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weber Road from South Padre Island Drive to McArdle is getting a facelift.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. crews with Bay Ltd. will begin to put in the new asphalt road as a part of the City's Street Preventative Maintenance Program.

Construction will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will require daily lane closures along Weber Road. Lane closures along SPID frontage roads will be implemented when necessary to facilitate work operations.

Construction is anticipated to take one week, weather permitting.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

