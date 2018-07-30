Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It's something a bride-to-be dreams about her whole life -- her wedding day; but for one Corpus Christi woman waiting for her wedding shoes became a nightmare when a thief stole them from her doorstep.

She caught the whole thing on surveillance video.

"We got a lot of packages coming to our door with the registry," Kristina Leal said.

Leal was waiting to recieve the $100 shoes she plans to wear down the aisle, but never got a chance to see them. They were stolen right from her doorstep on Friday.

"It was really shocking to see that because you see it on TV and you see it happening, but then you dont think it's going to happen to you," Leal said.

Leal was out of town at the time.

"I went out to dinner with friends and I was telling them, 'Look at my cool cameras, you know Vivint. I can see what's happening,'" Leal said.

But when she was reviewing the footage from an app on her phone, she saw a woman steal her shoes.

"I don't know this woman. Who is that? She's taking my package," Leal said. "She pretended to knock or pretended to do something, but didn't actually do it."

Police said incidents like this are terrible and happen far too often.

"There's people that are getting more brave all the time and are just going to go up to someone's house and take what doesn't belong to them," said Sgt. Travis Pace of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police said Leal was fortunate to have a security system that was able to get clear shots of the woman who stole the package.

"The best bet that we can recommend is having it sent to a location where someone's home and they can recieve the product, or have it sent to your employer," Pace said.

Leal did reach out to the company she ordered the shoes from to tell them about what happened.

"They sent me another pair of shoes free of charge, so that was really nice of them to do," Leal said.

Meanwhile, if anyone recognizes the woman in the video, they are asked to call police at 361-886-2600.

