CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Traffic backed up along the eastbound lanes of State Highway 358 (SPID) following a one car accident. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Weber exit.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department arrived on the scene to find a vehicle that hit a highway barrier. The accident caused traffic to back up during the morning rush hour.

There is no word on any injuries. Police are working to clear the scene.

