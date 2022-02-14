Corpus Christi PD gang unit responds to weekend shooting at gentlemen's club

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men have been arrested after a drive-by shooting this weekend outside of a local business.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, Gang Unit officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department were sent to the 6400 block of S. Padre Island Dr. after getting calls about a drive-by shooting.

Officers found several bullet markings on the building but no one was hit or injured, officials said.

The shooting allegedly occurred after two men were asked to leave the property. Officers were able to get two names while interviewing witnesses and a description of the vehicle. Witnesses also were able to tell officers where the two men could be found.

The two men, who have been identified as 41-year-old Jose Gomez and 35-year-old Roman Gallardo, were found on the 5400 block of Leopard St. a short time after. The rifle used in the shooting was also found after a short search.

Both Gallardo and Gomez were placed into custody and transported to the City Detention Center.

Both are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon-- all felony offenses.

