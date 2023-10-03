Weekend festivals bring road closures to downtown Corpus Christi

Drivers should be aware of these traffic changes during St. Paddy's Festival and Corpus Christi Wine Festival.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend, residents will see some of Corpus Christi's most popular festivals make their way to downtown.

The St. Paddy's Festival and Corpus Christi Wine Festival will close multiple streets until early Sunday morning

Last year the events closed down Peoples Street just outside of Cassidy's Irish Pub.

Cassidy's owner Mike Treiber said the St. Paddy's Festival is expecting 20,000 people this year. The pub is working with the City of Corpus Christi to add more space to the festival. There will be 13 food trucks, more than 30 arts and crafts vendors and a zone for kids -- more than any previous years.

"We can build a bigger stage, we have more food trucks, more art vendors, more bands. Everything is pretty much just bigger and better this year," he said.

Down the street, the Corpus Christi Wine Festival will take place at Heritage Park. Veronica Delbosque is on the committee for the festival and said there's been about 1,000 tickets sold ahead of time.

"We've actually been able to sell more pre-tickets than we have in the past five years, so we're very excited about that. We're hoping that this fifth year will be one of our biggest years yet," she said.

The wine festival will close Mesquite, Hughes and Fitzgerald streets. That space will be used for food trucks, more than 30 vendors, and bands from across Texas. People can park at the American Bank Center or other free and paid lots nearby.

"We're going to have two separate areas for the wine as well as beer for sale as well. So, with the, your wine tickets you can actually purchase beer if wine is not for you. So, anybody and everybody should come," she said.

St. Paddy's Festival is also going cashless this year; people will get a wristband they can link their card to for payments. That festival will start at noon on Saturday and end at 2 a.m. on Sunday. The wine festival begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday and ends at midnight on Sunday.

