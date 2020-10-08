Here's the biggest news you missed over the weekend in the Coastal Bend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Weekend Recap
The Novel Coronavirus
- Nueces County reported 1,171 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. City leaders say the majority of these cases come from a state data drop.
Beaches
- Port Aransas no longer enforcing the county beach closure order, Mayor Bujan says.
- VERIFY: Was there a crocodile spotted in Port Aransas?
- One boat, two unoccupied jet skis involved in an accident on Padre Island near Fortuna Bay. A boat ran into the two unoccupied jet skis, causing damage totaling over $2,000.
- According to a social media post, the Padre Island National Seashore is planning to open within the next two weeks.
Crime
- Man facing potential murder charges after assault in downtown Corpus Christi Friday night. Police say the assault was not a random act. The men know each other.
Education
- Skidmore-Tyan suspends football, volleyball practices after student-athletes test positive for the coronavirus.
- CCISD: First day of school is August 13. Does your child prefer online or in-person classes once campuses reopen? Let CCISD know.
- Some parents say there aren’t enough devices being provided for their children to work from home.
Roadways
- Fatal rash near Calallen along County Road 48. A 61-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.
- 35-year-old Sinton resident dies in accident on US 77 between Odem and Sinton.
- Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Calallen.
Texas News
- State Disaster Declaration for Texas extended by Gov. Abbott.
- Gov. Abbott, HHSC secure $1.1B in federal funding for nursing facilities.
Moment of Hope
- Anonymous donor offers to fully pay for funeral expenses for a local man who lost his wife.
- Pilot lands in Nueces County to pick up two abandoned dogs due to the pandemic and flies them to their new foster home.
Looking ahead
- TAMUCC Marine Biology Professor to be featured on Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week' on August 12
- District 1 Council Member Everett Roy, Mayor Joe McComb, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and city staff will be available to discuss the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 proposed budget with District 1 residents from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
