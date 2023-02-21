Weekend shooting leaves one man dead on Corpus Christi's West Side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers are searching for the person suspected of killing a man in the 2700 block of Guadalupe early Sunday.
Witnesses dropping the shooting victim off at a local hospital told officers the 23-year-old man was hit after a vehicle had circled the block in the West Side neighborhood a couple of times and then fired, a CCPD report states.
When officers went to the scene, they found several casings, along with a handgun.
The 23-year-old was taken into surgery, but later died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made in this case.
