Weekend shooting leaves one man dead on Corpus Christi's West Side

When officers went to the scene, they found several casings along with a handgun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers are searching for the person suspected of killing a man in the 2700 block of Guadalupe early Sunday.

Witnesses dropping the shooting victim off at a local hospital told officers the 23-year-old man was hit after a vehicle had circled the block in the West Side neighborhood a couple of times and then fired, a CCPD report states.

When officers went to the scene, they found several casings, along with a handgun.

The 23-year-old was taken into surgery, but later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in this case.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!