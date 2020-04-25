CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Weekly Road Closures include locations of road construction and events where lane and street closures affect traffic flow along the City’s major streets and lanes.

All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

The road closures for this coming week are as follows:

CITY PROJECTS

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – SPID to Gollihar Rd (E15106, Bond 2014)

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area. Ayers Street is also reduced to one-lane, ONE-WAY traffic from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road (southbound direction only).

Additionally, RTA bus stops will be closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. Bus stops will remain open in the area of Port Ave and Ayers Street.

A list of all traffic changes are included below:

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound)– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road.

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left turn lane and median openings will be closed.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange to McArdle Road – Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle Road to northbound through traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle Road detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area.

McArdle Road to Gollihar Road (Southbound) - Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left turn lane will be closed.

Buford Street – McArdle Road to Houston Street (City IDIQ No. 18146A, IPR South Central)

Contractors are performing lane closures between 3rd street and S. Water Street.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street (E13097, Bond 2014)

Carroll Lane is reduced to one lane of travel, in the southbound direction, between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (18014A, Type B)

Northbound and Southbound traffic will continue as one lane for both directions on the west side (southbound lanes) between Curtis Clark Drive and Holly Road.

Northbound traffic on Everhart Road will be allowed to make left turns at the Holly Road intersection. Left turns from Southbound Everhart Road are restricted.

The right turn lane on Holly Road is closed, but right turns onto northbound Everhart Road will still be allowed from the right travel lane.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Flato Road is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the southbound direction between Agnes Street and Bates Road.

Frio, Hacala, Dorado St., Corridor – Greenwood to Martin (E 18019A, Bond 2018)

Frio Street is closed from Rio Grande Drive/Kentucky Derby Drive to Mission Drive.

Holly Road – Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road (Type B)

Holly Road is temporarily closed from the intersection at Rodd Field Road to Silver Sands Drive in order to perform utility work. Traffic is reduced to only one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the eastbound direction between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin. Residents that live between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin Road must use either Silver Sands Drive, Lexington Road, or Ennis Joslin Road to access their homes.

There is a temporary closure of Holly Road from Ennis Joslin Road to Halcon Street. Motorists traveling eastbound along Holly Road will be detoured northbound or southbound onto Ennis Joslin Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained between Halcon Street and Paul Jones to allow local access to neighborhoods in the area.

Leopard Street – Wandering Creek Drive to Cliff Crenshaw Street (City IDIQ No. 18100A, Max Underground Construction)

Leopard Street is reduced to one-lane, in the eastbound direction, between Wandering Creek Drive and Cliff Crenshaw Street to perform stormwater improvements.

Mesquite Street and Starr Street (City IDIQ No. 18146A, IPR South Central)

Beginning Monday, April 27, a City Contractor will be performing utility work which will require lane closures affecting Mesquite Street and Starr Street. This work is expected to last two weeks from the start date and will be performed in two phases. A summary of the closures expected in each phase is provided below.

Phase One:

Starr Street – Full street closure from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street.

Starr Street – Full street closure from Mesquite Street to North Lower Broadway.

Mesquite Street – Reduced to one-lane between Taylor Street and Peoples Street.

The intersection of Mesquite Street and Starr Street will be open but reduced to one-lane across Mesquite Street. Curbside Services for House of Rock will be moved to the southwest corner of the Mesquite Street and Starr Street intersection.

Phase Two:

Full closure of the intersection of Taylor Street and Mesquite Street.

Morgan Avenue – S. Staples Street to Crosstown Expressway (E12101, Bond 2012) & S. Staples Street to Ocean Drive (E13090, Bond 2014)

Beginning Wednesday, April 29, Brownlee Boulevard will be closed on the north side of the intersection at Morgan Avenue to perform utility work within the area. This temporary closure only affects through traffic going northbound on Brownlee Boulevard between Morgan Avenue and Craig Street. Thru traffic will be detoured onto Morgan Avenue.

Morgan Avenue is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow (eastbound towards Spohn Shoreline Hospital). Access onto Morgan Avenue, off of Ocean Drive, will be prohibited. Construction may require intermittent daily closures of local residential streets intersecting Morgan Avenue. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers which will guide them through the work zone.

Newport Pass Road & Zahn Road (H17013 North Padre Island Beach Access Roads, Bond 2014)

Newport Pass Road has been closed to perform pavement improvements.

North Chaparral Street from Hirsch Street to Harbor Street (E12134 SEA District Pedestrian Improvements)

Contractors will continue pedestrian improvements along North Chaparral north of Hirsch Street. The southbound lane is closed between the traffic circle and Hirsch Street.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014)

Contractors are performing a daytime closure of the intersection of Mansions Drive at Rodd Field Road, Monday through Friday, between April 23 and May 1. This closure is required to install required street improvements on the east half of Rodd Field Road. Residents will need to find an alternative route during the closure.

Rodd Field Road between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road remains ONE WAY northbound. Traffic traveling southbound on Rodd Field Road is being detoured onto Saratoga Boulevard to Airline Road. Only local traffic should continue past the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Saratoga Boulevard.

Travel lanes along Yorktown Boulevard are opened to allow motorists to travel on both sides of the median.

Slough Road – Rodd Field Road to Amethyst (18042A, Type B)

Slough Road between Ametrine Drive and Rodd Field Road is ONE-WAY traffic flow in the westbound direction. Access onto Slough Road is prohibited at the Rodd Field Road intersection.

Residents must use Brooke Road and Ametrine Drive as a detour route to access Slough Road.

Waldron Road – (SPMP)

A City contractor will be removing and replacing driveways on the south side of the SPID and Waldron Road intersection. The Contractor will be performing a single lane closure when working on either the north or south side of the roadway.

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

Fort Worth – (AEP)

A utility contractor is implementing daily closures of the southbound lane along Fort Worth from Texas Trail and Rosedale Drive.

Howard Street & Mexico Street Intersection (Bartek Construction)

The intersection of Howard Street at Mexico Street is closed to install underground utilities.

Greenwood (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility Contractor will continue to implement the following lane closures:

Southbound Greenwood Drive: The right lane will be closed starting approximately 600-feet north of the South Padre Island Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic will then shift to the east, into the left turn lane, and continue as one lane through the intersection.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: The center turn lane will be closed starting 600-feet south of the South Padre Island Drive intersection and continue as two lanes through the intersection.

Greenwood (AEP)

Utility contractors will implement daily closures of the southbound right lane and adjacent sidewalk area between Holly Road and Greenwood Drive. The maximum work zone will be 1000-ft.

Staples Street – Weber Road to Hamlin Drive (AEP)

Both southbound lanes will be closed between Weber Road/Doddridge Street and Hamlin Drive. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the center turn lane.

Between Hamlin Drive and Barracuda Place, Contractors will perform daily closures of the outside southbound lane.

Motorists are advised to follow work zone signage to guide them through the closures.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Ohio Avenue (AEP)

On Thursday, April 16, an AEP Contractor began implementing daily closures of the southbound right lane and adjacent sidewalk area between Baldwin Boulevard and Ohio Avenue. This work involves replacing utility poles and wires. The projected duration of work is 60 days from the start date.