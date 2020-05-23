CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Weekly Road Closures include locations of road construction and events where lane and street closures affect traffic flow along the City’s major streets and lanes.

All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

The road closures for this coming week are as follows:

CITY PROJECTS

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – SPID to Gollihar Rd (E15106, Bond 2014)

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area. Ayers Street is also reduced to one-lane, ONE-WAY traffic from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road (southbound direction only).

Additionally, RTA bus stops will be closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. Bus stops will remain open in the area of Port Ave and Ayers Street.

A list of all traffic changes are included below:

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound)– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road .

(Northbound)– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage . Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left turn lane and median openings will be closed.

- The left turn lane and median openings will be closed. Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road , Gollihar Road , Kostoryz Road , or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

– Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage , Gollihar , Kostoryz , or McArdle to access local businesses. Crosstown/SPID Interchange to McArdle Road – Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle Road to northbound through traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle Road detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area.

Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle to northbound through traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area. McArdle Road to Gollihar Road (Southbound) - Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

- Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided. Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar intersection. SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left turn lane will be closed.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street (E13097, Bond 2014)

Carroll Lane is reduced to one lane of travel, in the southbound direction, between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (18014A, Type B)

Contractors are continuing improvements along the east side of Everhart Road requiring closures up to Corona Drive. Northbound and Southbound traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes (west side) and will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Holly Road and Corona Drive. Southbound traffic, between SPID and Corona Drive, will be reduced to one lane approaching the intersection at Corona Drive. Motorists may encounter delays.

The intersection of Bonner Drive and Everhart Road (east side) is currently closed to eastbound traffic. City Contractors plan to reopen that intersection in the upcoming week. Once reopened, the Contractor will close the intersection of Curtis Clark Drive and Everhart Road (east side).

Within the construction zone there are left-turn restrictions at intersections. Left-turn movements are restricted for northbound Everhart Road traffic at Bonner Drive, Curtis Clark and Corona Drive. Left-turn movements are restricted for southbound Everhart Road traffic at Holly Road Bonner Drive, and Curtis Clark.

The right turn lane on Holly Road is closed, but right turns onto northbound Everhart Road will still be allowed from the right travel lane.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Flato Road is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the southbound direction between Agnes Street and Bates Road.

Frio, Hacala, Dorado St., Corridor – Greenwood to Martin (E 18019A, Bond 2018)

Frio Street is closed from to Mission Drive Hacala Street.

Holly Road – Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road (Type B)

Holly Road is temporarily closed from the intersection at Rodd Field Road to Silver Sands Drive in order to perform utility work. Traffic is reduced to only one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the eastbound direction between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin. Residents that live between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin Road must use either Silver Sands Drive, Lexington Road, or Ennis Joslin Road to access their homes.

There is a temporary closure of Holly Road from Ennis Joslin Road to Halcon Street. Motorists traveling eastbound along Holly Road will be detoured northbound or southbound onto Ennis Joslin Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained between Halcon Street and Paul Jones to allow local access to neighborhoods in the area.

Mesquite Street and Starr Street (City IDIQ No. 18146A, IPR South Central)

A City Contractor is performing utility work which will require lane closures affecting Mesquite Street and Starr Street. This work is expected to be performed in two phases. A summary of the closures expected in each phase is provided below.

Phase One:

Starr Street – Full street closure from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street.

Starr Street – Full street closure from Mesquite Street to North Lower Broadway.

Mesquite Street – Reduced to one-lane between Taylor Street and Peoples Street.

The intersection of Mesquite Street and Starr Street will be open but reduced to one-lane across Mesquite Street. Curbside Services for House of Rock will be moved to the southwest corner of the Mesquite Street and Starr Street intersection.

Phase Two:

Full closure of the intersection of Taylor Street and Mesquite Street.

Morgan Avenue – S. Staples Street to Crosstown Expressway (E12101, Bond 2012) & S. Staples Street to Ocean Drive (E13090, Bond 2014)

Morgan Avenue is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow (eastbound towards Spohn Shoreline Hospital). There is a full closure of Morgan Avenue at 3rd Street. All eastbound vehicles along Morgan Avenue will be detoured at 3rd Street. Local access to parking lots located off of Morgan Avenue, between 3rd Street and Ocean Drive, will be maintained. Access onto Morgan Avenue, off of Ocean Drive, will be prohibited.

Construction may require intermittent daily closures of local residential streets intersecting Morgan Avenue. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers which will guide them through the work zone.

Newport Pass Road & Zahn Road (H17013 North Padre Island Beach Access Roads, Bond 2014)

Newport Pass Road has been closed to perform pavement improvements.

North Chaparral Street from Hirsch Street to Harbor Street (E12134 SEA District Pedestrian Improvements)

Contractors will continue pedestrian improvements along North Chaparral Street.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014)

There is a full closure of the Rodd Field Road corridor between the intersections of Airline Road (Slough Road) and Yorktown Boulevard. Residents who normally use this segment of Rodd Field, between Airline Road (Slough Road) and Yorktown Boulevard, will be directed to use Lipes Boulevard and Cimarron Boulevard as detour routes. This closure is necessary to make improvements to the Master Channel 31 drainage structures and other improvements associated with the Rodd Field Road reconstruction project.

Rodd Field Road between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road remains ONE WAY northbound. Traffic traveling southbound on Rodd Field Road is being detoured onto Saratoga Boulevard to Airline Road. Only local traffic should continue past the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Saratoga Boulevard.

Travel lanes along Yorktown Boulevard are opened to allow motorists to travel on both sides of the median.

Slough Road – Rodd Field Road to Amethyst (18042A, Type B)

Slough Road between Ametrine Drive and Rodd Field Road is ONE-WAY traffic flow in the westbound direction. Access onto Slough Road is prohibited at the Rodd Field Road intersection.

Residents must use Brooke Road and Ametrine Drive as a detour route to access Slough Road.

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

Airline Road – Kristin Drive to Wooldridge Road – (BBG Services)

The northbound right lane will be closed beginning Friday, May 22 along Airline Road from Kristin Drive to Wooldridge Road.

Fort Worth – (AEP)

A utility contractor is implementing daily closures of the southbound lane along Fort Worth from Texas Trail and Rosedale Drive.

Howard Street & Mexico Street Intersection (Bartek Construction)

The intersection of Howard Street at Mexico Street is closed to install underground utilities.

Greenwood (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility Contractor will continue to implement the following lane closures:

Southbound Greenwood Drive: The right lane will be closed starting approximately 600-feet north of the South Padre Island Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic will then shift to the east, into the left turn lane, and continue as one lane through the intersection.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: The center turn lane will be closed starting 600-feet south of the South Padre Island Drive intersection and continue as two lanes through the intersection.

Laguna Shores – SPID to Yorktown Boulevard (Cobb Fendley Associates)

Contractors will be performing daily lane closures to perform test hole excavations.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Ohio Avenue (AEP)

On Thursday, April 16, an AEP Contractor began implementing daily closures of the southbound right lane and adjacent sidewalk area between Baldwin Boulevard and Ohio Avenue. This work involves replacing utility poles and wires. The projected duration of work is 60 days from the start date.

Staples Street – Catalina Place to Herndon Street (AEP)

On Tuesday, May 26, an AEP Contractor began implementing daily closures of the center and the northbound left lane between Catalina Place and Herndon Street. The projected duration of work is three weeks from the start date.

Wooldridge Road – Cimarron Boulevard to Fleece Drive – (BBG Services)

Beginning Friday, May 22 the eastbound thru lanes along Wooldridge Road will be closed from Airline Road to Fleece Drive. Eastbound traffic, between Cimarron Boulevard and Airline Road, will be reduced to one lane approaching the intersection at Airline Road.

