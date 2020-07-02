KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Department has another K-9 on the job thanks to a federal grant.

Lola is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Sheriff's Deputy Gerardo Gonzalez is Lola's partner and the two are tasked to be able to find drugs like cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and meth.

The federal cops grant paid $8,000 to buy Lora and the sheriff's department is covering the training costs for the new crime-fighting team.

"We really desperately needed this k9 and so we're fortunately happy to say she's here," Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said.

"With this canine as with all canines her motivation is her toy when she's working she doesn't really know what she's smelling she just knows that smell is connected to her toy," Gonzalez said.

