SINTON, Texas — All you need is a little bit of kindness. That's the message being spread by teachers and staff at Welder Elementary School in Sinton, Texas.

It's all part of the school's "Be Kind" campaign where teachers have gotten together to create the "Kind" wall. The word "kind" is spelled out, but the "I" is missing so the students can put themselves in the middle. The goal is to teach the students that being kind starts with them.

"We need them to learn to make really good choices because it's the right thing to do, and it starts with being kind to others," Principal Luci Rodriguez said. "And we're trying to recognize the good things, the good choices that our kids are making."

The wall will stay up for the rest of the year as a reminder.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: