NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The skill of heating pieces of metal with a flame to make them stick together was on full display Friday at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

It's part of the 17th annual Mike Mylnar Memorial Junior Livestock Show Welding Contest featuring metal makers from around the Coastal Bend.

Welding students from all over the area were out in Robstown competing in a few different categories. 3News caught up with one of those students, high school senior Aubrey Lopez, who said she started welding two years ago when she was a sophomore and has been working to become the best.

"At first it was kind of tough, and then Mr. Comacho, he would try to push me to be better," Lopez said. "And then I would see other people's work and I would want my work to look like that, and after a while, it would look like that, so it's been a long couple of years."

Lopez said she likes to compete against the boys in a profession made up traditionally of men.

Organizers said the event helped spawn a bigger competition in Houston.

"All of the schools and the big contractors and the refineries jumped on it, and now they have 15 welding contests and they call it the Texas Welding Series," said Ellery Francisco, chairman of the American Welders Society of Corpus Christi.

The goal of the program is to qualify students to go straight to work out of high school. Francisco said they can make up to $35 per hour after just a year of apprenticeship.

Winners in this competition should be announced over the next couple of days.

